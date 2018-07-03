Police arrest suspect accused of shooting 7-Eleven employee

MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected armed convenience store robber is now behind bars in Miami.

The subject, Tavis Williams, faced a judge on Tuesday and was denied bond on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

According to police, Williams demanded money from an employee at a 7-Eleven in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday. That’s when, police said, he shot the victim.

The employee was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.