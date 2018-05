HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Hialeah.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Rochel Novoa, Tuesday, charging him bank robbery.

Investigators said the homeless man walked into a Regions Bank, Saturday, near Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue, demanded money and took off.

