Police arrest surf instructor accused of inappropriately touching teenage girl in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a surf instructor who allegedly inappropriately touched a teenage girl several times in Fort Lauderdale.

Darlon Lopes, 45, has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior on a minor.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a 14-year-old girl said Lopes inappropriately touched her several times during lessons on the beach.

Any parents who believe their child may have been victimized are asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-6559.

