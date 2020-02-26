Police arrest student accused of making threat to South Dade High School

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student who allegedly made a troubling threat to a Southwest Miami-Dade school has been taken into custody.

The text message threat targeted South Dade Senior High School, located along Southwest 167th Avenue and Biscayne Drive.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials investigated the threat and deemed it non-credible.

The student has since been arrested.

This threat comes less than a week after a 23-year-old man was arrested for riding a dirt bike near the school with what appeared to be a firearm in a backpack.

