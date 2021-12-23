MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami real estate agent is in custody after Miami Police announced his arrest as a “suspected serial killer.”

The Miami Police Department announced the arrest of 25-year-old Willy Suarez Maceo Thursday, a man they’re calling a “serial killer” who targeted the homeless in the City of Miami.

“Homeless individuals for apparent no reason had been brutally targeted,” said Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales.

A witness flagged down a patrol officer in the area of 400 SW 2nd Ave., advising them of a shooting victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The officer found the victim who was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma in “extreme critical condition.”

Two hours later, at Miami Avenue and 21st Street, before 10 p.m., units responded to a 911 call where witnesses advised there was a victim unresponsive on the ground.

Units arrived and discovered a black male deceased with a gunshot wound.

They quickly connected the two shootings. Both victims were homeless.

Through their investigation, they were able to advise that a black vehicle had driven up to a location where a male was lying on the ground and shot him.

According to a source, investigators recovered a car and a firearm believed to have been used in Tuesday’s attacks.

Records show Suarez Maceo is a licensed real estate broker; Century 21 lists him as working in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Morales announced the arrest outside the Miami Police Department Downtown at 5 p.m.

The suspect is being investigated for two shootings that happened on Tuesday night.

Detectives are also investigating his connection to a stabbing back in October.

Suarez Maceo will face charges for attempted murder and murder.

The motive behind the shootings remains under investigation.

