Police arrest second suspect in connection to murdered librarian

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A second arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a librarian in Miami Gardens.

Police arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Williams, Tuesday.

Williams has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly firearm.

Police first arrested 19-year-old Shaun Fortune on Nov. 23, nearly two years after the murder took place.

