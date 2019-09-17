Police arrest pickup truck driver after crashing into Fort Lauderdale gas station

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a truck driver after he crashed into a gas station in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened at the station in the area of Northeast Fourth Avenue and 13th Street, just after 1 p.m., Tuesday.

Surveillance video from inside the station showed the black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck rolling through the station’s parking lot before crashing through the store’s windows.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, one person inside of the store suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the truck was then questioned, performed some field sobriety tests and was later taken into custody.

Syed Ali, the store’s owner, said the store will shut down for a while before they resume normal operations.

“Yeah, it was quite loud, and it was like the continuous sound like listening to the … since he still had the car in the drive mode and the car was trying to push it in,” Ali said. “We’re just gonna bounce back. We pretty much have everything under control. Hopefully, within the next hour, we will be able to open back up again.”

As of 4:40 p.m., Ali said they are getting ready to reopen the station.

It remains unclear what charges the driver of the pickup truck will face in this incident.

