Police arrest man who allegedly stole handgun from Fort Lauderdale pawn shop

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have arrested an alleged thief who was caught on camera stealing a gun from a pawn shop in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police released surveillance footage of the theft that occurred at US Pawn, in the area of West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest Fourth Avenue, at approximately 1 p.m. on April 1.

Officials said the man walked into the pawn shop and tried selling an Apple Watch, but no transaction was made.

The man could then be seen lingering around the shop after and taking a black handgun on top of the display case.

Police said the crook then went to another pawn shop in the area, where he was also caught by surveillance footage using a fake I.D. to sell the Apple Watch.

Investigators located the man and took him into custody, Thursday.

