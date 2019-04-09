Police arrest man who allegedly shot pregnant former girlfriend in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot his pregnant former girlfriend in the chest in Miami.

Raymond DelToro, 29, surrendered himself to police, Tuesday.

He faces charges that include attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

Police said early Saturday morning he shot his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Rosalyn Toledo, who was nine months pregnant.

The baby boy was delivered two weeks early and is doing well.

Luis Toledo, the baby’s father, said, “I’ve already seen the doctor, and the baby’s perfectly fine. It’s a life, my daughter and the baby. I’ll be 100% from now on, take care of my daughter and the baby.”

The Toledo family told 7News the baby could be released from the hospital by the end of the week.

As for the victim, the family said she likely faces more surgeries before she can return home.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.