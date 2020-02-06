Police arrest man suspecting of burglarizing Miami Shores cellphone store

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody who allegedly burglarized a Sprint store in Miami Shores.

Nicholas Garcia, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and is now facing one charge of third-degree grand theft.

Miami Shores Police said the suspect entered the cellphone store, located near Northeast Second Avenue and 94th Street, on the evening of Jan. 30.

Garcia allegedly cut the security cables attached to an iPhone display and fled out of the store with one of the cellphones in hand.

He appeared in court on Wednesday and was ordered to be held on a $5,000 bond.

Garcia was also given a stay away order from the Sprint store.

