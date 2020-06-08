Police arrest man suspected of vandalizing SW Miami-Dade church

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly vandalized a church in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Twenty-two-year-old Roberto Rubio was taken into custody after police suspected him of vandalizing St. Paul Lutheran Church, located near Southwest 107th Avenue and Miller Drive, overnight Sunday.

Cameras showed shattered windows and smashed potted plants.

Rubio was taken into custody late Sunday night and has since been charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure.

He faced a judge on Monday morning and was given a $5,000 bond.

Rubio was also ordered to pre-trial services and was given a stay away order from the house of worship.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.