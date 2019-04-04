Police arrest man suspected of threatening to blow up SunPass headquarters in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly threatened to blow up the SunPass headquarters in Doral.

Twenty-nine-year-old Khambrel Dailey was taken into custody by Doral Police on Wednesday and charged with threatening to place a destructive device.

According to authorities, he called a SunPass call center to dispute billing charges several times, making multiple threats to place a bomb at the headquarters.

He identified himself during those calls and provided his personal information including his home address.

Police responded to his home and took him into custody.

Dailey told police he was angry when he made the calls and never planned on acting on the threats he made.

He is currently being held on a $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.