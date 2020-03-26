Police arrest man suspected of setting 3 cars on fire outside Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly set three cars on fire that were parked outside of a Lauderdale home.

The Lauderhill Police Department announced, in conjunction with the Lauderhill Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office, that 23-year-old John Louissaint was arrested on Wednesday.

Authorities said Louissaint is responsible for several arsons that have occurred “over the past few months.”

One of his alleged arson attacks occurred on Feb. 21 when three cars were left scorched outside of a home in the area of Northwest 14th Street and 47th Avenue.

Family members who lived at the home previously told 7News they had been targeted three times, one time their roof was set on fire and two other times it was their cars.

Louissaint has been charged with five counts of arson and one count of probation violation.

