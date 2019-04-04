Police arrest man suspected of robbing Hollywood CVS on New Year’s Day

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have placed a man in custody suspected of robbing a Hollywood CVS on New Year’s Day.

Abdul Scott was arrested on Wednesday night by Hollywood Police, facing the charge of robbery with a firearm.

The 24-year-old allegedly was the man caught on camera robbing a CVS located near Hollywood Boulevard and 44th Avenue.

Surveillance video captured a man police suspect is Scott slipping a note to the store clerk before pulling a gun on him.

Scott faced a judge on Thursday morning and was issued no bond.

