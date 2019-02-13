Police arrest man suspected of robbing attorney outside North Miami Beach office

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have placed a man behind bars accused of robbing an attorney at gunpoint outside of a North Miami Beach law office.

Surveillance video captured the robbery taking place on Monday afternoon near Northwest 167th Street and First Avenue.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested Donavan James Bell in Miami Gardens.

According to the victim, Bell had taken off with the his old Samsung cellphone and cash.

Bell faces charges of robbery with a firearm and drug possession.

