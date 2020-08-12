Police arrest man suspected of robbery, sexual battery in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, is responsible for a robbery and sexual battery case in Miami Beach.

Pedro Tomayo, 37, is suspected of approaching a man and a woman armed with a knife near the Third Street lifeguard stand just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 5.

He allegedly punched the man and forced him down onto the sand before removing his jewelry and ordering him to walk towards the water.

According to officials, Tomayo then forced the woman down onto the sand while pressing the knife on her back. He then sexually battered the victim and removed her jewelry before fleeing the scene.

Investigators used surveillance footage to locate the subject who was seen riding a bicycle in the area before and after the incident.

Tomayo was spotted in the area of Sixth Street and Meridian Avenue the following day on the same bike. He was also wearing one of the necklaces that was reported stolen from the victims.

He has since been charged with armed robbery and sexual battery.

The Miami Beach Police Department is encouraging any other possible victims to come forward.

Police said Tomayo admitted to stealing other property but denies his involvement in this particular case.

