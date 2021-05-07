Police arrest man suspected of killing roommate in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody who, they believe, fatally shot another man in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police have arrested 32-year-old Jeavoye A. Jones.

Jones is accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old Mark McNab on April 22.

The fatal shooting happened along the 7000 block of Northwest 20th Court.

Police said Jones was McNab’s roommate, but the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

On Thursday, McNab’s family made a public plea to help locate Jones.

