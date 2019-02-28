Police arrest man suspected of firing gun in possible road rage incident

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired his gun during a road rage incident in Pompano Beach.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Joseph Brown and Taishan Spicer got into an argument as the two were driving in Palm Beach County, Thursday morning.

An FHP spokesperson said the two drivers then drove southbound into Broward County on Interstate 95 toward State Road 814/Atlantic Boulevard around 7:15 a.m.

FHP said Spicer, 31, “attempted to elude Brown by driving down on the exit ramp for State Road 814, and at the last minute, Spicer tried to reenter [I-95] by driving across the apex area of the exit ramp.”

But, FHP said, Spicer “misjudged the distance and had to stop in the apex area.”

That’s when, FHP said, Brown pulled up behind Spicer’s Dodge pickup truck, stuck a handgun out of the driver’s side window and fired three shots into the back of the truck.

FHP said Brown then left the scene.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted Brown’s Toyota at a gas station on State Road 811/Dixie Highway and conducted a traffic stop, where they detained him. Deputies also saw a semi-automatic handgun in Brown’s vehicle, FHP said.

Brown was then taken back to the scene of the shooting, where Spicer identified him as the shooter.

Spicer was then transported by FHP to the Broward County Jail, where he will face charges connected to the incident.

