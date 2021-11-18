MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been caught and cuffed on the same block as an alarming sexual assault.

Investigators released a sketch Wednesday of a man they said broke into an apartment on the 1300 block of Euclid Avenue and started assaulting a woman.

Wednesday night, police said, they have their man.

“Our investigation is continuing, but the important part here is a very dangerous man has been taken off the street,” said Miami Beach Police officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

Police arrested 34-year-old Miguel Ángel Lopez Sorto, who will be charged with occupied burglary with battery, a felony charge that has no bond.

“It really boils down to old fashioned police work,” said Rodriguez. “Officers canvassing, officers going door to door to door and finding a suspect who matched the description.”

The victim got home from work and heard a knock at the door, thinking it was her children, around 7 p.m. Monday.

“He jumped on me, and he closed the door behind, and he start like attacking me,” said the victim.

According to police reports, the suspect tried to kiss her on the neck and mouth when she screamed and fought the suspect.

The victim was able to create enough space to grab a knife and fend off the suspect.

“That’s how he got scared, and he left,” said the victim. “He had crazy eyes, red, looking at me, and he didn’t say a word. He gave me his middle finger at the end, and he was smiling at me when he left.”

Police said he lived within the same block of the victim.

“The victim in this case, along with the rest of the community, can sleep a little easier tonight,” said Rodriguez.

