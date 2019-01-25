Police arrest man involved in Aventura hit-and-run

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a man accused of hitting another person with his car before fleeing the scene in Aventura.

Zohar Yaron was charged with reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, Friday.

Aventura Police said Yaron was driving in the area of Northeast 182nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, on Jan. 14, when he crashed into another vehicle.

The driver got out of the car to confront Yaron, and that’s when, police said, he struck the man with his vehicle and drove off.

