Police make arrest in fatal shooting of college basketball player

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who they believe shot and killed a college basketball player in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood back in November.

Miami Police have arrested 18-year-old Xavier Braggs on Friday and charged him with second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Malcolm E. Nicholas III.

The 19-year-old victim, who was was visiting from Tennessee, was shot multiple times in Overtown, where his grandmother lived, on Nov. 12.

Nicholas, a former Miami Senior High School student, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

Braggs is being held on no bond.

