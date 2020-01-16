Police arrest man caught on video punching, choking, throwing Fort Lauderdale cop against fence

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who could be seen on cellphone video punching an officer in the face and throwing her against a fence before apparently choking her in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the altercation happened in the area of 2225 NW 19th St., Thursday afternoon.

Police said the scene resulted from call over a traffic crash in the area, and 29-year-old Marcelas Jones tried to leave the scene of the incident.

There were no videos of the crash and its immediate aftermath, police said.

Video recorded from a witness’ cellphone captured the alleged attack in its entirety.

This is only part of what was captured on video of a scary, dangerous day for a female Fort Lauderdale Police officer. She was also choked and slammed against a fence while trying to apprehend a man following a traffic stop. More to come. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/857Qmc53Ov — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 17, 2020

At first, the officer could be seen trying to detain the 29-year-old, who stands much taller than her.

As the officer leads him off the street, Jones turns around and appears to deliver a blow with his right hand before throwing a left-handed punch that appeared to miss.

After the second punch, Jones gets into a bouncing fighter’s stance and squares up against the officer.

The officer then deploys her Taser, which does little to stop the 29-year-old, who then pins her against a fence and then beyond it while choking her.

Here’s more video from when a Fort Lauderdale Policewoman was attacked by a man accused of trying to leave the scene of an accident. She’s okay. He’s being charged w/aggravated battery on and officer and resisting arrest w/violence. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/yJ0n2cfANr — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 17, 2020

Two security guards could then be seen rushing in to help the officer before more police officers arrive on the scene.

In the cellphone video, sirens could be heard in the background as more officers come to help.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries during the altercation and is expected to be OK.

Jones has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. He has since been transported to the Broward County Jail.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.