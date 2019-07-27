Police arrest man barricaded inside Miami home, rescue family inside

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police came to the rescue of a woman and her three children who were inside a home where a man had barricaded himself, placing him under arrest.

According to investigators, they received a call of a woman screaming for help inside a home along Northwest 29th Avenue, at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a man had locked himself inside the unit and was holding the victims hostage.

Officers attempted to persuade the subject to release the family, to no avail.

After numerous attempts, detectives said, officers were forced to make a move, first ripping off the lock and breaking down the front door.

7News cameras captured officers with their guns drawn as two boys came walking out with their hands up.

At least five officers were then seen going inside the unit with their guns drawn. Moments later, they were seen bringing out the subject in handcuffs.

Cameras captured the subject fighting with officers and resisting the arrest. After a brief scuffle, officers hauled him away.

It remains unknown what charges the man will face.

The woman who was inside the unit said she still has some bruising as a result of the incident. She said her children are staying with family members.

Police have not identified the subject or disclosed his relation to the hostages.

