SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have placed Miami-Dade College’s Kendall campus on lockdown due to a suspicious person.

Officers arrested a man at the school after reports of a suspicious person on campus, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade College Kendall Campus is currently on lockdown due to a search for a suspicious person. Please avoid the area due to possible road closures. @MDCollege pic.twitter.com/XSSuwBmdpb — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 17, 2022

The tip came in after someone saw a man walking around the area with a contraption sticking out of his backpack that looked like a weapon. Law enforcement declared the incident a false alarm as they discovered an umbrella was the item in question.

Local authorities responded quickly to the alarm and detained the suspect.

“Thankfully, the person that was detained has a bookbag on, a military-style bookbag, that had an umbrella coming out of the bookbag that looked like a rifle,” said Detective Luis Sierra.

He was seen sitting on the sidewalk in handcuffs.

Students and teachers were at the school but classes were not disrupted as the academic year starts next week.

HAPPENING NOW: man taken into custody near Miami Dade College. Students tell me they were placed on lock down due to reports of armed man. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Vn2nJNhnsS — Lorena Estrada (@EstradaLorena) August 17, 2022

Although there was no cause for panic, the people at the school were grateful that local police responded quickly and police took this incident as an exercise for the real deal.

“You know, this is a new day,” said Juan Mendieta, a spokesperson for the school. “These situations have to be taken seriously. Anybody who has a responsibility protecting children and students has to take this seriously.”

The man had no connection to the college and it is unclear if he has been released yet.

Police are still investigating the area.

