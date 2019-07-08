Police arrest man accused of vandalizing cars, threatening to rape 2 women on social media

PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody who is believed to have been terrorizing the sister and mother of his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend by vandalizing their cars and threatening to rape them on social media.

Thirty-two-year-old Leonardo Abad appeared in bond court Monday morning. He was charged with writing threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Police arrested the suspect in Miami Shores on Saturday after police were called to the scene of a disturbance.

Officials said Abad had been on their radar after his ex-girlfriend let them know he had been lashing out against her.

The first instance occurred on June 27, when Abad allegedly showed up to the house of his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, located in the area of Northeast 168th Street and 17th Avenue in North Miami Beach.

He is said to have pointed a gun at the head of the victim’s boyfriend before shattering a rear window of his vehicle with a rock. He then allegedly fled the scene and fired shots into the air.

According to officials, the following day, at around 4:45 a.m., Abad went to the house of Pilar Franco, the mother of the victim’s boyfriend, located in the area of Southwest 83rd Avenue and 134th Street in Pinecrest.

Police said Abad broke the brake lights and slashed the tires of two vehicles parked outside of the house before he sprayed graffiti on them. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect slashing a car’s tires.

Investigators said the suspect later took to social media to post that this was just a glimpse of what was to come and that he was going to return to the house and rape Franco and her daughter.

“He wrote a lot of things in the social media that he’s gonna come to do something to my daughter and me. He said that he was gonna rape us,” said Franco.

He also posted videos with a gun on his Facebook account.

“I saw in the social media that he has a gun, and I’m really scared because this is a dangerous person,” said Franco. “I’m so scared, and I feel, I don’t know, I’m scared to live here in my house.”

On Saturday, when police responded to the disturbance call in Miami Shores, they ran a records check on Abad and found a warrant for his arrest and took him into custody.

Abad received a $37,000 bond. He was also ordered to house arrest and stay away orders from the victims.

Abad told detectives his Facebook account had been hacked and that he doesn’t even know where Pinecrest is located.

