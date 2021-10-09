MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, threw a brick into the bedroom of a Miami Beach home, just feet from where two children were sleeping in bed.

William Watson, 30, was arrested on Saturday and is now facing criminal mischief and deadly missile charges.

Police today arrested the man they say shattered the window of a South Beach apartment and caused glass to fall on a 4-year-old’s bed as he and his baby sister slept Thurs. William Watson is in Miami-Dade jail. @wsvn #1stOn7 @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/IjNh9Xe5P5 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 9, 2021

The window of the home, located along Ocean Drive and 15th Street, was left shattered, Thursday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the children’s bedroom camera captured a loud noise, as well as glass raining down on 4-year-old Tyson, whose bed is located next to the window.

Moments later, the children’s father could be seen coming and checking the window before he immediately whisked his son and his 1-year-old daughter Aubrie out of the room.

The children were not hurt.

