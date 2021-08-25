MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a serial tire slasher in Miami Beach has finally been stopped.

Miami Beach Police officers arrested 58-year-old Michael James Uttard on Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured him throwing a brick into a car windshield, causing it to shatter.

Police said he also slashed tires, and investigators believe he has damaged dozens of vehicles since May.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox