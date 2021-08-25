MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a serial tire slasher in Miami Beach has finally been stopped.

Miami Beach Police officers arrested 58-year-old Michael James Uttard on Wednesday.

Caught: After our stories aired this week on an accused serial vandal/tire slasher/windshield smasher on Ocean Dr, the @MiamiBeachPD tells me they arrested Michael James Uttard, 58. He’s suspected of committing vandalism on dozens of vehicles since at least May. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/GAbuklSCeh — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 25, 2021

Surveillance video captured him throwing a brick into a car windshield, causing it to shatter.

Police said he also slashed tires, and investigators believe he has damaged dozens of vehicles since May.

