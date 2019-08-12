Police arrest man accused of stealing personal watercraft from North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a personal watercraft from a North Miami home.

North Miami Police arrested Rahkeem James, Monday.

James is accused of stealing a Yamaha personal watercraft from a home in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and 125th Street on July 31.

Police said they are searching for a second subject in the theft.

The victims said they had only lived in their home for three months prior to the theft.

