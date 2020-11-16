Police arrest man accused of stealing from multiple businesses in Miami-Dade, Broward

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a man accused of breaking into and stealing from multiple businesses in northern Miami-Dade County and taking cash from the register at another business in Hallandale Beach.

Kevin Rios, 24, is charged with multiple burglary-related felonies after he allegedly targeted grocery stores, delis, laundromats, dry cleaners and restaurants over the last several weeks.

Surveillance video captured the alleged crook inside of the Kosher Kingdom Supermarket in Aventura on Nov. 10. According to police and the store owners, he took bottles of wine, flowers and collection boxes meant for those in need.

“All Jewish charities, here and Israel and everywhere,” store owner Alison Einhorn said.

Police said the man caught on camera at the Aventura supermarket is responsible for the burglaries in Northeast Miami-Dade that occurred over the last two weeks. In those crimes, police said he took more Jewish charity donations and register money at a famous deli and cash from a cleaners.

The crook also tried to break into a barbecue restaurant on the same block, but days after 7News showed the on camera crimes, detectives said a serial burglar has been busted, to the delight of a small business community.

Upon hearing the news of his arrest, Einhorn said she was “very happy.”

Aventura Police and other law enforcement agencies collaborated to catch the 24-year-old accused crook.

After a 7News story on the burglaries aired, the owner of a Hallandale Beach laundromat reached out to say their business was hit in a similar way, and then, they sent their surveillance footage.

One day removed from the deli crime in Northeast Miami-Dade, there was a man who snatched cash from inside of the register at My Laundry in Hallandale Beach.

Sofia Perez was working when she caught him at the register.

When asked if she was suspicious of what was happening, Perez said, “Yeah, he was putting the bills in his pocket,” she said. “I didn’t wanna react because I don’t know what he could do.”

The man left the business after grabbing the bills.

Miami-Dade Police and Hallandale Beach Police were working to determine if the man wearing the same Dr. Michael M. Krop High School sweatshirt seen in other security footage is indeed the same guy.

Perez said she already knows the answer.

When asked if the man in the surveillance video is the same person who targeted the laundromat, Perez said, “It’s him.”

Rios faces multiple charges of burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief. He remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

