Police arrest man accused of stealing firearm from car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man they believe was seen on video stealing a gun from inside a vehicle in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said Michael Stratos was taken into custody after several tips led officers to him in Miami-Dade County, Thursday.

UPDATE: After following several tips in regards to yesterday's vehicle burglary video, suspect Michael Stratos was located in Miami-Dade county and taken into custody by our officers. Thank you to @MiamiPD for your assistance, & to our South Florida community for your support. pic.twitter.com/YCBSFKFHRT — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 15, 2018

Stratos is accused of breaking into a car in the Chapel Oaks community in the area of Northwest 188th Terrace and Fifth Street on Wednesday morning.

A camera inside the vehicle showed a man alleged to be Stratos taking a Springfield XD(M) .9mm handgun from the center console.

The gun owner said he received an alert at around 4:30 a.m. that his recording system had caught somebody rummaging around his truck.

“I’m used to the idea that if you leave something in your car, it might get stolen,” victim Raymond Parker said. “I’m just surprised at how brazen someone can be with police cars in sight, lights all on and a camera running with bright lights on it.”

Parker had previously offered a $500 reward for any information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

