Police arrest man accused of stealing FedEx truck

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of taking a FedEx truck by force has been arrested.

Rafael Nieves was taken into custody Monday night.

The 33-year-old faces several charges, including armed robbery and armed carjacking.

Police said Nieves stole a FedEx truck from a driver in October before abandoning it near South University Drive and Griffin Road in Davie.

