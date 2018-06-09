COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody in Coconut Creek after, they said, he stole a city shuttle bus, Saturday afternoon.

According to Coconut Creek Police, 31-year-old Derrick Williams got behind the wheel of the bus when the driver stepped out to use the restroom, just before 3 p.m.

Police located Williams near 29th Street and Sample Road about 45 minutes later and arrested him without incident.

He has been charged with grand theft auto. He also had an arrest warrant from Broward County.

Williams remained behind bars Saturday night but is expected to be released on a $1,000 bond.

