Police arrest man accused of snatching phones from 3 women in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of snatching phones from three women in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police detectives arrested the man after he returned to the city, Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the first robbery occurred when the victim was walking along the 1000 block of Collins Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m., Tuesday. The man approached her from behind, snatched her Samsung cell phone and fled from the scene.

“That seems to be his MO each of the times,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said. “Again, we’re looking at a robbery on Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning and, now, Thursday afternoon.”

The second robbery happened when the victim was walking along 18th Street and Collins Avenue at 7:10 a.m., Wednesday. The thief snatched her iPhone and ran away from the area.

The latest incident happened near Seventh Street and Collins Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

“Thankfully, in each of these robberies the victims were not hurt, and we got a potentially very dangerous man off the streets,” Rodriguez said.

Surveillance cameras showed the subject wearing black pants with white stripes and a white and brown hoodie with the word “air” in hot pink during the first robbery.

The video from Wednesday showed the man wearing a white hoodie with an orange Nike logo in front.

Michael Adeleye, who lives in Miami, said he believes Miami Beach is normally safe.

“I think Miami Beach is relatively safe, but just like being in any place, you have to be careful,” Adeleye said.

Police said they are investigating whether the man is responsible for any other robberies in Miami Beach or other cities.

“A huge inconvenience for these victims who may be here visiting, and this isn’t the way you want to have your vacation,” Rodriguez said.

If you have any information on these robberies or recognize the subject, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

