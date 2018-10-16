Police arrest man accused of shooting 2 FIU football players

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting two Florida International University football players.

According to Opa-locka Police, 26-year-old Lorenzo Shine admitted to firing shots from the driver’s seat of his girlfriend’s car in the area of Northwest 140th Street and 24th Avenue in Opa-locka, on Sept. 28.

Police said around 15 shots were fired in total, striking Anthony Jones and Mershawn Miller in front of a home. Both victims survived.

Shine was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

