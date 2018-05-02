Police arrest man accused of sexual assault, attempted kidnapping in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and attempting to kidnap another in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Miami Police confirmed they arrested 34-year-old Tavares Anthony Canty, Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: Tavares Anthony Canty, the man wanted for the Sexual Battery in #littlehaiti has been taken into custody. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/rpnG9g9S2N — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 2, 2018

Canty is accused of trying to kidnap a woman as she was outside her home on April 26. The woman was able to get away.

Officials said that, about an hour later, Canty broke into a nearby home and sexually assaulted another woman.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.