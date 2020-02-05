Police arrest man accused of scamming 2 elderly victims

(WSVN) - A man accused of a security scam has been arrested.

Investigators said Aquiles Brito-Bigott called two elderly victims and said their family members had caused a car crash, and they needed a lawyer to keep them out of jail.

He arrived at their homes and scammed them out of a total of $35,000, police said.

Investigators added that there may be more victims.

If you believe you were a victim of this scheme, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.