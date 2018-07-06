Police arrest man accused of robbing Uber driver at knifepoint in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man just days after he was released from prison after he allegedly robbed an Uber driver at knifepoint.

Miami Police officers arrested 31-year-old John Gordon, Thursday, as he was getting into another Uber in front of his house.

According to police, the robbery happened June 7 at the corner of Southwest Third Avenue and 12th Street.

Detectives said the Uber driver dropped off Gordon and a woman when Gordon pulled a knife and demanded the driver’s wallet. The driver began to struggle and received a cut to the ear during the encounter.

Ultimately, the driver was able to get away.

Police have described Gordon as a career criminal.

“Officers were able to track him down and find him just before he was able to take off on another Uber ride, so can detectives say he is being discarded from other crimes? That’s something that we’re looking at,” said Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat. “We don’t know if he is a suspect in other cases, but we can say he is no stranger to us, and he will be in jail for a very long time.”

This arrest comes after a Lyft driver was shot at Saturday, after he dropped off a woman in Coral Gables. The driver was not injured and the accused shooter was arrested in that case.

Gordon is currently being held without bond.

