Police arrest man accused of robbing Key West bank

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Thanks to help from the the community, police were able to arrest the man suspected of robbing a bank in Key West.

The Key West Police Department announced the arrest of 59-year-old Julio Cesar Diaz in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon.

He is accused of robbing the Centennial Bank branch, located at 701 Whitehead St., on March 3 and fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

In the post, KWPD officials said a new set of photos posted on Facebook led to an anonymous tip that resulted in the arrest of Diaz.

The robbery remains under investigation.

