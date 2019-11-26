Police arrest man accused of robbery at Miami gas station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of a robbery after it was caught on surveillance video at a Miami gas station.

The robbery happened near Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street on Sunday.

After robbing the victims at gunpoint, two suspects attempted to flee.

That’s when one of the victims chased down the would-be robbers and exchanged gunfire before officers arrived.

One of the crooks — 29 year-old William Eaton — appeared in bond court, Monday morning.

He has been charged with armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder.

The other robber remains at large.

