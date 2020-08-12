Police arrest man accused of pointing firearm at passing drivers in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, was pointing a firearm at passing drivers in Fort Lauderdale.

SWAT Team members could be seen trying to get the man out of his vehicle near Northwest Seventh Street and 11th Avenue, earlier Wednesday.

The man eventually came out of the vehicle and was arrested.

He was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

