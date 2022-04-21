LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected rapist has been arrested after, police said, he assaulted a teenager in Lauderhill. Police fear she may not be the only victim.

Police arrested Jermaine Henderson, 39, in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Surveillance video from a nearby home showed Henderson lure a 16-year-old over to his truck before assaulting her.

“She was brought in or led in by this particular suspect, and at some point, he pulls out what she describes as a box cutter,” said Lauderhill Police Department Major Mike Santiago. “He threatened to hurt her or harm her if she screamed or if she fought in any way.”

He then sent her home where she told her mother what happened.

The pair went to the hospital and made the report to police.

Police advise anyone who may have been a victim or know of any victims of Henderson to contact police.

