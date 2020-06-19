Police arrest man accused of leading them on chase through Florida Keys

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through parts of the lower Florida Keys.

Vitalli Kovalev, 35, faces charges of fleeing and eluding, obstructing justice and reckless driving following Friday’s pursuit.

The pursuit began when Key West Police tried to stop Kovalev’s vehicle for reckless driving.

The vehicle then took off from Key West on U.S. 1 and reached speeds of nearly 90 mph, and authorities soon gave chase.

Officers stopped the car using tire spikes.

Police then approached the car with guns drawn after the vehicle crashed on a bridge near the Kemp Channel.

Shortly after, officers handcuffed Kovalev and placed him in the back of a police cruiser.

The 35-year-old was taken to the hospital, but he was transferred to jail once he was cleared.

No one else was involved in the pursuit.

