Police arrest man accused of killing 16-year-old in Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of striking and killing a 16-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, in a hit-and-run on the 79th Street Causeway in Miami.

City of Miami Police announced the arrest of 60-year-old Jose Fimia, Friday night.

Fimia faces charges of vehicular homicide/failure to stop, leaving the scene of a crash with a death, driving with a suspended license and tampering with physical evidence.

Diani Gomez Sanchez, 16, was reported missing on May 15 after, family members said, she went for a morning jog but never returned. Her body was found on May 16 alongside the 79th Street Causeway.

Police believe Gomez Sanchez was jogging along the causeway on the sidewalk when a grey car went off the road, hit her and kept going.

Days later, police located a car of interest less than a mile from where the 16-year-old’s body was found.

