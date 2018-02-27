Police arrest man accused of invading Hollywood home, tying up residents

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of invading a home in Hollywood and tying up up the residents.

Police arrested 49-year-old Robert Nolan Young, Monday night, in Pompano Beach.

Young has been charged with kidnapping, home invasion with a deadly weapon and larceny of a person over 65.

Police said Young talked his way into the home in early February, saying his cat ran inside the home’s backyard.

Once he made it inside, investigators said he tied up the victims and robbed them.

