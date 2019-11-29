Police arrest man accused of inappropriately touching woman at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater.

Sweetwater Police responded to the popular shopping center at around 2 p.m. on Black Friday.

The arrest was captured on body camera video, which started inside the Burlington store when officers spotted 29-year-old Francisco Anduiza holding a pair of sandals. Police said they were acting on a tip that Anduiza had inappropriately grabbed a woman.

“This is not a good place to come and commit crime,” Sweetwater Police spokesperson Jonathan Arche said. “I can tell you that. He was touching to the point where, you know, where somebody had to call police.”

In the video, an officer could be heard trying to speak to Anduiza, who could be seen backing away from the officer.

“I got him,” the officer said. “Get off the phone. Sir, relax. Where are you going? What are you doing? What are you backing up for man?”

Soon after, the officers could be seen chasing the 29-year-old through the mall and out onto the parking lot, where he was taken into custody.

Shoppers at the mall said they have noticed the increased patrols during the holiday weekend.

“I love coming to Dolphin Mall ’cause I love to shop here,” shopper Keisha Cuffee said. “I love the outlets. The security is on point.”

“We love the sales, and you got a variety of stores,” shopper Terrell Cuffee said.

Police said they expect to see more than 100,000 people a day walking through the mall and enjoying the deals.

“People come here with their families, and they want to enjoy a good time here at the mall,” Arche said. “We have a great partnership with Dolphin Mall in allowing our officers to do what they got to do to make sure that everybody is safe at this mall.”

Detectives said the case remains under investigation.

Anduiza has been charged with battery against the victim and battery on a police officer.

