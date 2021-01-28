Police arrest man accused of illegally dumping items in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused illegal dumper has been caught.

Police said 25-year-old Alexis Villalba was caught on camera in Southwest Miami-Dade in late 2020 with a trailer full of garbage hooked up to his truck.

Detectives said he admitted to dumping eight loads of waste generated by his paver business.

He also went back to the site to clean up the items.

