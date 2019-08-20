Police arrest man accused of firing at NE Miami-Dade synagogue, injuring 1

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a gunman accused of shooting a 68-year-old man outside of a Northeast Miami-Dade synagogue.

Carlints St. Louis, the accused gunman, faces charges for felony attempted murder and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, Tuesday.

Bullets went flying in front of the Young Israel of Greater Miami Temple, on the corner of Northeast 10th Avenue and 171st Street, on July 28.

Investigators said the victim, Warren Lipschutz, was approaching the doors of the synagogue when a black car pulled up, a man got out and opened fire.

The shooter unloaded around eight rounds before taking off, investigators said.

The bullets hit the 68-year-old in the leg.

He was rushed to Aventura Hospital where he underwent several hours of surgeries. Lipschutz survived the shooting.

Investigators have not said how they tracked down the accused shooter.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.