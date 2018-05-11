Police arrest man accused of burglarizing from Midtown business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a business in Midtown.

Officials charged Carlos Colon with one count of burglary, Friday.

Surveillance cameras captured a man who appeared to be Colon stealing a tablet and a sound system from a business at the Midtown Garden Center on Northeast Second Avenue and 26th Street.

Police said Colon may be responsible for other burglaries in the area.

