Police arrest man accused of breaking into Miramar High School while naked

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The person who allegedly broke into Miramar High School naked has been caught and arrested.

Police arrested 21-year-old Matthew Crandall, Thursday.

Crandall was charged with two counts of burglary, causing over $1000 in damage and one count of criminal mischief.

Police said Crandall was caught on camera breaking in and vandalizing the school on Monday.

He’s set to appear before a judge on Friday.

