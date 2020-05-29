Police arrest man accused of attempting to lure female joggers into car

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to lure female joggers into his car.

James Ducker faces a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, prowling and indecent exposure.

Police said Ducker, who was driving a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu, allegedly tried to abduct a jogger near North 14th Avenue and Polk Street in Hollywood earlier in May.

The jogger managed to get away.

